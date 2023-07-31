Temperatures to soar up to 50 degrees Celsius expected across Saudi Arabia

Temperatures are expected to soar up to 50 degrees Celsius across Saudi Arabia, starting from Sunday until the end of the week, according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The Eastern Province will witness temperatures that range between 48 to 50 degrees, while the eastern and southern parts of Riyadh will see temperatures reach between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health had issued a warning last week urging people to take caution while outdoors due to the upcoming severe heatwave.

The ministry warned of the risks of heatwaves, calling on the public to avoid being outdoors between the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over the weekend, temperatures across the country reached an all-time-high, falling between 45 to 49 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in al-Ahsa reached a staggering 49 degrees Celsius, while Dammam saw temperatures rise to 48 degrees Celsius.

According to NCM, the temperature in Wadi al-Dawasir and Sharoorah reached 46 degrees Celsius, while Jeddah and Qaisumah recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius.

‘Global boiling’

As scientists confirmed that July is set to become the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, UN Chief Antonio Guterres issued a warning on climate change, saying: “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

“July has already seen the hottest three-week period ever recorded; the three hottest days on record; and the highest-ever ocean temperatures for this time of year,” he said at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning.”

Read more:

July 2023 to be world’s hottest month in ‘thousands of years’: NASA scientist

As wildfires rage, Greece set to face fresh heatwave

UAE doctors say serious cases of heat stroke on the rise amid soaring temperatures