UAE school authority says news of student’s death due to academic failure is fake

The news being circulated of the death of a female student from a heart attack due to failing in a subject at school or because of having to repeat the upcoming academic year is fake, the Emirates School Establishment (ESE) confirmed on Wednesday in an official statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Upon checking with concerned official authorities, the authority said, it was confirmed that the news had “no basis in reality.”

تنوه مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي أن ما يتم تداوله بخصوص وفاة طالبة بسبب رسوبها بمادة دراسية غير صحيح ولا أصل له في الواقع و تهيب المؤسسة بالجميع الرجوع للمصادر الرسمية للأخبار قبل تداولها و نشرها. pic.twitter.com/N4fI9qw0iZ — مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي (@ese_ae) August 30, 2023

No female student in the UAE has died, according to the statement. The unfounded story was fabricated by some social media accounts, it added.

The ESE statement also said the circulation of fake news is an explicit violation of UAE’s cybercrime laws as it contributes to causing confusion and misinformation in society.

The authority called upon citizens and residents to refer to official sources of news and properly fact-check before circulating or publishing any news stories.

