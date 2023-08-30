Dubai Taxi introduces four new services on digital app

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has introduced four new services on its digital app, the office Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The new services include hourly rental, a lost-and-found service to locate personal belongings lost during a trip, as well as a “meet me here” and “share my trip” feature.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“DTC is a pioneer in the implementation of innovative and smart services that adhere to the highest global standards. It is constantly striving to improve performance to achieve its strategic goals of providing innovative digital and sustainable transportation services that make people happy,” Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Development at Dubai Taxi Corporation, was quoted as saying.

Through the hourly rental service, users can make multiple non-stop trips without designating a specific destination. Passengers can guide the driver to the location throughout the journey.

Additionally, the lost-and-found service can be used to contact the driver after the trip is over or to select the “Lost Item Request” option to arrange for its return.

The “meet me here” and “share my trip” features will allow passengers to share their precise locations and updates of the journey with friends and family.

Read more:

All you need to know about free Careem Bike rides in Dubai

Russian-origin ride hailing firm competes with Uber in Dubai

Dubai launches special children taxi service for school pickup and drop-offs