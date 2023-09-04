UAE establishes commercial regulator for lottery, gaming

UAE has established the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) to introduce a regulatory framework for national lottery and commercial gaming, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

Kevin Mullally, who has more than 30 years of experience in national and international gaming regulation, was named as GCGRA’s CEO.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abu Dhabi will be overseeing GCGRA’s operations, as is the case with all federal authorities. However, the rulers of each of the seven emirates will have the power to decide whether to allow gambling.

Gambling has always been off-limits in the UAE, but reports have said the country is looking for new ways to boost its tourism industry since hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts announced late last year that it would be opening a casino at its new resort in Ras Al Khaimah.

Popular tourist hub Dubai is home to the world-renowned Caesars Palace, but the hotel does not have a casino yet.

GCGRA “will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards,” the statement on WAM said.

“It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking of the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly,” the statement added.

Read more:

Las Vegas-style mega resort at RAK to push annual tourism visitors past 5 mln: Report

Wynn Resorts to open Gulf Arab region’s first casino in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah