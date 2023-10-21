Oman’s Salalah port to be temporarily closed starting from Sunday due to Cyclone Tej

Oman’s Salalah port will be temporarily shut down starting from Sunday 5 p.m. (1300 GMT) due to Cyclone Tej, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:

Watch: Video captures moment Mecca’s clock tower hit with lightning amid thunderstorm

Lee weakens to post-tropical cyclone as it nears New England and Canada

Rumors of cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia ‘incorrect’: National Meteorology Center