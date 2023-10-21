Oman’s Salalah port to be temporarily closed starting from Sunday due to Cyclone Tej
Oman’s Salalah port will be temporarily shut down starting from Sunday 5 p.m. (1300 GMT) due to Cyclone Tej, the state news agency reported on Saturday.
