From crisis to kindness: UAE floods see humanitarian gestures across the country

The heaviest rainfall in 75 years caused widespread flooding and traffic disruptions across the United Arab Emirates this week, but the deluge has also brought out stories of humanity and kindness.

On Tuesday, the UAE encountered its most substantial one-day rainfall in 75 years, leading to extensive flooding, disruptions in travel, and property damage. The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) noted that the amount of rainfall recorded that day was the highest since official recording began in 1949.

Residents rush aid to stranded motorists

After spotting bumper-to-bumper traffic come to a standstill on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, residents of the nearby DXB Tower mobilized to stranded motorists stuck in flooded underpasses.

Residents in the tower shared their concerns about the motorists’ welfare and decided to create a community WhatsApp group where together, they decided to help bring food, water, and supplies to those stuck in their vehicles.

“One of the resident’s notices that the traffic hadn’t moved and shared her concerns and that’s how it started. We all joined in. We saw the plight they must be in,” Louella Fernandes, one of the residents told Al Arabiya English.

Fernandes said about 20 of those on the group decided to help, and “rushed to our pantries and kitchens” to grab whatever supplies they could hand out to motorists and those trapped on buses.

“Whatever food we could find, plus bottles of water. We then assessed what they might need,” she said.

In groups, the volunteers then stockpiled goods from a local supermarket.

“We bought tons of fruit, cookies, biscuits, bananas and made cups of tea and cake,” fellow resident Goolcher Navdar said. “At first people thought we were selling them something. But then they were very grateful.”

“They all appreciated it. After being stuck for so many hours, they were grateful for even a sip of water.”

Recognizing that the need stretched beyond food and drink, the team of volunteers also offered to watch over motorists’ cars while they used restrooms in nearby hotels, and brought down battery packs so motorists could recharge mobile phones and call their loved ones, reassuring them that they were safe.

“In times like this, it’s the small things that count,” explained fellow resident Saisha Kamath.

“And it was great to see the community of the building come together to help.”

The team of volunteers also splintered off to redirect traffic through the back side of the tower to help ease the tailbacks.

“We saw the chaos and saw there was no way out. It was choc-o-block—bumper-to-bumper traffic,” said fellow resident Anuradha Saha. “We tried to direct the traffic to come in from the exit route and to a back road.”

“In times like this, every little bit counts. We need to demonstrate to the world that we all have a duty of care.”

Drivers rescue stranded commuters

Nasir Amir Qureshi, co-founder of Dubai chauffeur service Zeizzu, sent drivers out on foot to rescue stranded commuters after heavy rains paralyzed traffic.

“If you are stuck – just call us, and we will send one of our drivers across,” Qureshi said in a broadcast message.

Veera Ludhani was stuck on Sheikh Zayed Road for over four hours until a Zeizzu driver came at 9:15 p.m., took her car keys and drove her vehicle home so she could find alter-native transport.

“I asked him what I could pay his driver for this service. I was desperate – I’d have paid anything. But he kept saying, ‘It is free. No charge. I am doing this for humanity.’ I was amazed. It restored my faith in people – in humanity,” Ludhani said.

Qureshi said: “In my religion (Islam) we are taught that in difficult times, if you can help someone, you should, in whatever way you can.”

