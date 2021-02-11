Russia on Thursday urged Iran to show restraint after it started producing uranium metal in a new breach of limits laid out in Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

