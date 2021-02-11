.
Russia urges Iran to show ‘restraint’ after uranium production 

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, Iran. (AFP)
The interior of the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, Iran. (File photo: AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

AFP, Moscow

Russia on Thursday urged Iran to show restraint after it started producing uranium metal in a new breach of limits laid out in Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

-Developing

