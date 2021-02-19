.
.
.
.
Language

US informed Israel ahead of Iran policy announcement: Report

US President-elect Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

US informed Israel ahead of Iran policy announcement: Report

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Biden administration informed Israel in advance that it planned to announce on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about Washington and Tehran returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Biden's aides wanted to avoid blindsiding Israel, Iran's regional arch-foe, over the US plans, which included telling the UN Security Council the new administration was rescinding former President Donald Trump's assertion that all UN sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But President Joe Biden did not directly inform Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the shift in US/Iran policy when they spoke for the first time on Wednesday, the source said.

Netanyahu has made clear he strongly opposes a US return to the nuclear deal with Iran.

Read more:

Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran

US willing to accept EU invitation for nuclear talks with Iran: State Department

US eases restrictions on Iranian diplomat's movements in New York imposed by Trump

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks
US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report
Iran responds to E3, US nuclear deal warning: Remove cause if you fear effect Iran responds to E3, US nuclear deal warning: Remove cause if you fear effect
Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran
NASA: Rover lands on Mars to look for evidence of whether life once existed there NASA: Rover lands on Mars to look for evidence of whether life once existed there
Turkey's Erdogan sues opposition rival in row over Iraq deaths Turkey's Erdogan sues opposition rival in row over Iraq deaths

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More