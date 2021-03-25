.
.
.
.
Language

Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report

Sun sets at the candolim beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Goa, India. (Illustrative photo: AP)
Breaking News

Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran has reportedly fired a missile at an Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea, Israeli Channel 12 reports.

The Israeli-owned ship was attacked by a missile in the Arabian Sea but has continued on its course from Tanzania to India, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials on the incident.

A month ago, Israel said Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion in the Gulf of Oman between Thursday and Friday morning. A US defense official in Washington said the blast had left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull. The cause was not immediately clear and no casualties were reported.

Read more:

Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily

Iran denies being behind blast on Israeli-owned ship in Oman gulf

Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill
UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry
Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More