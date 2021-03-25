Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report

Iran has reportedly fired a missile at an Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea, Israeli Channel 12 reports.

The Israeli-owned ship was attacked by a missile in the Arabian Sea but has continued on its course from Tanzania to India, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials on the incident.

A month ago, Israel said Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion in the Gulf of Oman between Thursday and Friday morning. A US defense official in Washington said the blast had left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull. The cause was not immediately clear and no casualties were reported.

