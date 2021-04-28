.
Zarif's leaked recording aimed to create 'discord' during Iran nuclear talks: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in India, Feb. 15, 2018. (Reuters)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in India, Feb. 15, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

AFP, Tehran 

Iran’s president said Wednesday the leak of an audio recording of his top diplomat was aimed at creating “discord” in the Islamic republic during talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal.

“It was published right when the Vienna (talks) were at the height of their success, so that it creates discord inside” Iran, Hassan Rouhani told a meeting of his cabinet in televised remarks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said he favored a “smart adjustment” between the military and diplomatic spheres, in his first public reaction after the controversial leaked audiotape.

The top diplomat wrote on Instagram that the “main point” of his remarks in the audio – in which he says the military has too much influence on diplomacy – is emphasizing “the need for a smart adjustment of the relationship between these two wings” of Iran’s power.

