Israel denies Hamas targeted Ramon Airport with rocket

Israel’s southern Ramon airport had not been targeted by Palestinian rocket fire and was operating as usual, an Israeli official said, after the extremist group Hamas said it had fired a rocket at the airport.

Israel has redirected some flights to Ramon Airport, which is near the Red Sea resort Eilat, from its main Tel Aviv-area airport, Ben Gurion, due to the security situation.

Earlier in the day, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa and Iberia all canceled flights to Tel Aviv as European carriers joined US airlines in avoiding flying to Israel.

The fiercest hostilities in years continued on Thursday, as Israel was preparing ground troops along the Gaza border and Hamas launched rocket barrages at southern Israel.

