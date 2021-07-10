Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran: Fars

A loud blast was heard in the western part of Tehran, there is no official news about the cause of this sound yet, the semi-official news agency Fars

reported.

"We have not yet received any report of an explosion," Jalal Maleki, a spokesman for the fire department, told Fars News Agency.

According to Fars, the police forces are investigating the area of Mellat Park.

Fars added that there are no signs of explosions or fires in the area.

Those present told a Fars reporter that the exact source of the explosion was unknown.

- Developing