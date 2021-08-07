.
Foreign extremists kill six pro-regime fighters in northwest Syria

In this photo released Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian government forces entering the village of Tel-Toukan, in Idlib province, northwest Syria. On Thursday, State media and opposition activists said Turkey has sent more reinforcements into northwestern Syria, setting up new positions in an attempt to stop a government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in the war-torn country. (SANA via AP)
A file photo shows Syrian government forces entering the village of Tel-Toukan, in Idlib province, northwest Syria. On Thursday, State media and opposition activists said Turkey has sent more reinforcements into northwestern Syria. (SANA via AP)
Syria crisis

Foreign extremists kill six pro-regime fighters in northwest Syria

AFP

Foreign extremists based in Syria’s last stronghold killed at least six regime fighters in an attack Friday in the northwest of the country, a war monitor said.

Four Uzbek fighters were also killed after they sneaked up on regime forces on the southern edge of the extremist-dominated stronghold, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Idlib region, which is home to nearly three million people, is dominated by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate but other rebel and extremist groups are also present.

An international ceasefire deal has since March 2020 stemmed a Russia-backed regime assault to retake the bastion, though some small extremist groups have refused the agreement and continued to attack pro-Damascus fighters on its edges.

Friday’s attack occurred on the outskirts of the town of Maaret al-Numan, retaken by regime forces in their latest military campaign early last year.

The war in Syria, which began in 2011 with a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, has left more than half a million people dead and several million displaced.

Jordanian troops kill smuggler at border with Syria: Military statement

Syria’s army steps up offensive in restive southern city of Daraa

Jordan closes Jaber border crossing with Syria on security concern: State news agency

