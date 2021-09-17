Lebanon’s finance minister signs new forensic audit contract

Lebanon’s finance minister Youssef Khalil on Friday signed a new contract with restructuring consultancy Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) to carry out a forensic audit at the country’s central bank, the ministry said in a statement.

A&M will give an initial report to the ministry within 12 weeks of its team starting work, the ministry said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plan for an audit, a key requirement for Lebanon to secure foreign aid amid its financial meltdown, hit a roadblock in November when A&M withdrew, saying it had not received the information it needed from the central bank.

Read more:

Lebanon to resume IMF negotiations, begin reforms: Draft policy statement

Former Lebanon PM leaves for US hours after judge subpoenas him over Beirut blast

Lebanon to sign contract for central bank forensic audit in days