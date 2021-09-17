.
Lebanon’s finance minister signs new forensic audit contract

Finance Minister Youssef Khalil. (Twitter)
Lebanon's finance minister Youssef Khalil. (Supplied: Twitter)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s finance minister Youssef Khalil on Friday signed a new contract with restructuring consultancy Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) to carry out a forensic audit at the country’s central bank, the ministry said in a statement.

A&M will give an initial report to the ministry within 12 weeks of its team starting work, the ministry said.

The plan for an audit, a key requirement for Lebanon to secure foreign aid amid its financial meltdown, hit a roadblock in November when A&M withdrew, saying it had not received the information it needed from the central bank.

Read more:

Lebanon to resume IMF negotiations, begin reforms: Draft policy statement

Former Lebanon PM leaves for US hours after judge subpoenas him over Beirut blast

Lebanon to sign contract for central bank forensic audit in days

