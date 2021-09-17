.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US military admits Kabul drone strike killed civilians, not ISIS-K fighters: General

  • Font
Afghans inspect damage of Ahmadi family house after US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP)
Afghans inspect damage of Ahmadi family house after US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP)
US foreign policy

US military admits Kabul drone strike killed civilians, not ISIS-K fighters: General

“This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake,” McKenzie said.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US military Friday admitted that the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul did not kill any terrorists and called the strike a “tragic mistake.”

The strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the general revealed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or a direct threat to US forces,” US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters during a briefing.

“This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake,” he added. Gen. McKenzie said the US was considering paying reparations.

The US general walked reporters through the timeline leading up to the decision to strike. “Clearly our intelligence was wrong on this particular white Toyota Corolla,” he said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had ordered a “thorough review of the investigation.”

“We will scrutinize not only what we decided to do -- and not do -- on the 29th of August, but also how we investigated those outcomes.

“We owe that to the victims and their loved ones, to the American people and to ourselves,” Austin said in a statement.

Read more: Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
Top Content
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs
Saudi Arabia reveals state-of-the-art World Defense Show model Saudi Arabia reveals state-of-the-art World Defense Show model
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
US State Department approves $500 mln military deal with Saudi Arabia US State Department approves $500 mln military deal with Saudi Arabia
China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More