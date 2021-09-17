US military admits Kabul drone strike killed civilians, not ISIS-K fighters: General

The US military Friday admitted that the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul did not kill any terrorists and called the strike a “tragic mistake.”

The strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the general revealed.

“We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or a direct threat to US forces,” US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters during a briefing.

“This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake,” he added. Gen. McKenzie said the US was considering paying reparations.

The US general walked reporters through the timeline leading up to the decision to strike. “Clearly our intelligence was wrong on this particular white Toyota Corolla,” he said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had ordered a “thorough review of the investigation.”

“We will scrutinize not only what we decided to do -- and not do -- on the 29th of August, but also how we investigated those outcomes.

“We owe that to the victims and their loved ones, to the American people and to ourselves,” Austin said in a statement.

