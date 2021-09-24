.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Protesters block Port Sudan airport, key bridge over peace deal with rebel groups

  • Font
Sudanese youths wave the national flag as they rally in the streets of the capital Khartoum, chanting slogans and burning tires, to mark the second anniversary of the start of a revolt that toppled the previous government, on December 19, 2020. (AFP)
A file photo shows Sudanese youths wave the national flag as they rally in the streets of the capital Khartoum, chanting slogans and burning tires, to mark the second anniversary of the start of a revolt that toppled the previous government, on December 19, 2020. (AFP)
Protests

Protesters block Port Sudan airport, key bridge over peace deal with rebel groups

AFP

Published: Updated:

Dozens of Sudanese demonstrators blocked Port Sudan airport in the country’s east, days after protesters closed a crucial port to deplore a peace deal between rebels and the government, witnesses said.

In October last year, several rebel groups signed a landmark accord with the transitional military-civilian government which came to power shortly after the April 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The Hadendoa tribe, the largest subdivision of the Beja people in Sudan’s impoverished east, have criticised the fragile peace deal saying it does not represent them.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A spokesman for Badr airlines, which has a daily flight between Port Sudan and the capital Khartoum, said it has suspended operations due to the unrest.

Airport officials were not immediately available for comment.

Witnesses told AFP that demonstrators also blocked a bridge linking Kassala with the rest of the country on Friday. They said public transport and motorists were barred from entering of leaving the riverfront city of Kassala.

Since Monday, demonstrators have impeded access to Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport and a vital trade hub for its crippled economy dependent on exports.

The witnesses who spoke to AFP did not identify the protesters.

But Abdullah Abu Shar, a leader of the Beja people, confirmed the latest developments suggesting his tribe was behind the unrest.

“Today (Friday) there is a total closure of Red Sea and Kassala states,” Abu Shar told AFP.

“We have prohibited traffic in and out of Port Sudan airport and blocked Al-Batana bridge in Kassala,” he added.

Tensions have gripped Port Sudan since the government and rebel groups signed the deal in October 2020, with recurrent anti-government protests taking place.

The military has been key to agreeing to peace deals with Sudan’s rebel groups.

Last year, days after the agreement was signed, members of the Beja people also blocked the seaport for several days.

The latest protests come after the government on Tuesday thwarted a coup attempt which it said involved military officials and civilians linked to al-Bashir.

Analyst Magdi el-Gizouli of the Rift Valley Institute told AFP that the developments in the east are the “real crisis in Sudan, not the foiled coup.”

Read more:

Sudan’s military leaders strike out at civilian politicians after coup attempt

Sudanese protesters against peace deal with rebel groups block roads, close key port

Egypt, Sudan back resumed controversial Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More