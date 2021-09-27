.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

South Sudan oil exports resume after deal between Khartoum and protesters

  • Font
Member of Sudan’s sovereign council Shams al-Din Kabashi (R) meets with head of the Supreme Council of Beja Prefectures and Independent Umudiyyahs Muhammad al-Amin Turk, upon arrival with a delegation to the city of Port Sudan, on September 26, 2021. (Ibrahim Ishaq/AFP)
Member of Sudan’s sovereign council Shams al-Din Kabashi (R) meets with head of the Supreme Council of Beja Prefectures and Independent Umudiyyahs Muhammad al-Amin Turk, upon arrival with a delegation to the city of Port Sudan, on September 26, 2021. (Ibrahim Ishaq/AFP)

South Sudan oil exports resume after deal between Khartoum and protesters

AFP

Published: Updated:

South Sudanese oil exports resumed Monday after an agreement between Khartoum and protesters who blocked pipelines in Port Sudan over the weekend, the oil ministry in the Sudanese capital said.

Khartoum earns revenue for its impoverished economy from the transit of neighboring South Sudan’s oil exports.

Landlocked South Sudan’s oil is shipped to global markets from Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The deal came late Sunday after senior government officials met with protesters disgruntled with a peace deal that Sudan’s transitional government struck with rebel groups in October 2020.

The ruling Sovereign Council released a video late Sunday showing the removal of chains and locks by demonstrators used to barricade the key port.

Sudan formed the joint civilian-military ruling council after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

It serves alongside a transitional government, led by civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, that last October signed a peace agreement with several rebel groups.

But the eastern protesters, from Sudan’s Beja minority, say the deal with rebels from the Darfur region, Blue Nile and South Kordofan states ignored their interests.

While blockading access to Port Sudan on Saturday, the protesters have also blocked the entrance to the city’s airport and a key bridge.

They vowed to keep the eastern region cut off until their demands, which they handed over to the government delegation, are met.

“We’ve allowed for the South Sudan oil exports to flow again but the shutdown is still ongoing,” protest leader Sayed Abu Amnah told AFP.

Read more:

Sudan says will talk with protesters threatening fuel revenues due to oil shutdown

Protesters in eastern Sudan shut oil pipeline carrying crude oil to Khartoum

Sudan needs new date for civilian leadership handover: Sovereign Council

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More