Turkey says will do ‘what is necessary’ after cross-border attacks from Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
Reuters, Ankara

Published: Updated:

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would “do what is necessary for its security” and said the United States and Russia bore responsibility over cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the US-backed YPG that killed two Turkish police officers was “the final straw” and that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in north Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said the United States and Russia had not kept their promises to ensure the YPG withdraw from the Syrian border area and that US condemnations of attacks on Turkey were insincere as Washington was arming the YPG.

