Sudan PM Hamdok is under house arrest: Report

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday, Al Arabiya sister channel Al Hadath reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan’s civilian leadership early on Monday, Al Hadath reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

Citing unidentified sources, Al Hadath said Hamdok had been placed under house arrest, and that unidentified military forces arrested four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council.

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the 2019 ouster of former leader Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was toppled after months of street protests. A political transition agreed after his ouster was meant to lead to elections by the end of 2023.

Internet services appeared to be cut in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, according to Reuters witnesses.

