.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan pro-civilian rule faction warns of ‘creeping coup’

  • Font
Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags as they take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags as they take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. (AFP)

Sudan pro-civilian rule faction warns of ‘creeping coup’

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Sudanese faction calling for a transfer of power to civilian rule warned Saturday of a “creeping coup”, during a press conference that an unidentified mob attack sought to prevent.

Sudan has been undergoing a precarious transition marred by political divisions and power struggles since the April 2019 ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.

Since August 2019, the country has been led by civilian-military administration tasked with overseeing the transition to full civilian rule.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The main civilian bloc -- the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) -- which led anti-Bashir protests, has splintered into two opposing factions.

“The crisis at hand is engineered -- and is in the shape of a creeping coup,” mainstream FFC leader Yasser Arman, said in a press conference in the capital Khartoum.

“We renew our confidence in the government, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and reforming transitional institutions -- but without dictations or imposition,” Arman added.

The press conference at the official SUNA news agency premises was delayed when an unidentified mob tried to stop it going ahead.

The FFC's mainstream faction backs a transition to civilian rule, but supporters of the breakaway faction have ratcheted up calls for “military rule”.

On Thursday, tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Sudan to counter a week-long encampment supporting pro-military rule in central Khartoum.

Critics have charged that the rival sit-in has been orchestrated by senior figures in the security forces, Bashir sympathizers and other “counter-revolutionaries”.

Tensions between the two sides have long simmered, but divisions ratcheted up after a failed coup on September 21.

Hamdok has previously described the splits as the “worst and most dangerous crisis” facing the transition.

On Saturday, Hamdok denied rumors he had agreed to a cabinet reshuffle, calling them “not accurate”.

The premier also “emphasized that he does not monopolize the right to decide the fate of transitional institutions.”

SUNA reported that Jeffrey Feltman, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, is expected in Khartoum for meetings.

Read more:

Mass protests in Sudan against prospect of military rule

Sit-in calling for Sudanese government dissolution by military grows into thousands

Protesters block Port Sudan airport, key bridge over peace deal with rebel groups

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show
US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report
Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control
Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince
Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area
Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More