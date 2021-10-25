Sudanese ex-rebel leader arrested: Twitter

The deputy chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), Yasir Arman, was arrested from his home, his Twitter account said on Monday.

Arman was an adviser to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after his insurgent group signed a peace deal in 2020 with transitional authorities and promised to integrate within the army.

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

Sudan pro-civilian rule faction warns of ‘creeping coup’

Mass protests in Sudan against prospect of military rule