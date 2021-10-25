.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudanese ex-rebel leader arrested: Twitter

  • Font
A handout image made available by the African Union on November 18, 2014, shows SPLM-N rebel delegation leader Yasir Arman speaking during the closing session of a week long peace talks in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. (AFP)
A handout image made available by the African Union on November 18, 2014, shows SPLM-N rebel delegation leader Yasir Arman speaking during the closing session of a week long peace talks in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. (AFP)

Sudanese ex-rebel leader arrested: Twitter

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The deputy chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), Yasir Arman, was arrested from his home, his Twitter account said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Arman was an adviser to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after his insurgent group signed a peace deal in 2020 with transitional authorities and promised to integrate within the army.

Read more:

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

Sudan pro-civilian rule faction warns of ‘creeping coup’

Mass protests in Sudan against prospect of military rule

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More