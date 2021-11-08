UN Security Council condemns attack on Iraq PM, urges accountability

The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned an assassination bid on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and called on the perpetrators to be held accountable.

In a press statement, the 15 members of the Security Council “condemned in the strongest terms” the weekend attack.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” it said.

It called on all nations to “cooperate actively with the government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities.”

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” it said.

Kadhimi was unhurt in the attack by three drones, two of which were intercepted, although two bodyguards were wounded, officials said.

The attack came two days after security forces clashed with supporters of Iran-backed parties that lost support in recent elections, although the head of Assaib Ahl al-Haq, one of the main pro-Iran groups, called for perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Read more: Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi says he knows those behind assassination bid, will pursue them