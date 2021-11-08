US, Egypt begin first bilateral strategic dialogue since 2015

The top US and Egyptian diplomats met in Washington on Monday to begin the first strategic bilateral dialogue since 2015.

“During their bilateral meeting at the beginning of the dialogue, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry exchanged views on international and regional issues, human rights, and pathways to increased cooperation on economic, judicial, security, education, and cultural issues,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

Blinken thanked his counterpart for Cairo’s role in “supporting regional stability,” including in Palestine and Libya.

Blinken also underscored Washington’s commitment to Egypt’s water security and said that the Biden administration was committed to ensuring that human rights would be central to US foreign policy.

For his part, Egypt’s FM Sameh Shoukry said it would “be up to the people of Egypt to decide for themselves what they want with respect to their political, social and economic system.”

