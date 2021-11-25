.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Syria seizes 525 kgs of Captagon pills hidden in food shipment

  • Font
Captagon pills are displayed along with a cup of cocaine at an office of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF), Anti-Narcotics Division in Beirut on June 11, 2010. (AFP)
A file photo shows aptagon pills are displayed along with a cup of cocaine at an office of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF), Anti-Narcotics Division in Beirut on June 11, 2010. (AFP)

Syria seizes 525 kgs of Captagon pills hidden in food shipment

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Syrian army seized half a ton of the stimulant Captagon concealed in a spaghetti shipment before it could be smuggled out of the country, it said Thursday.

“Relevant authorities in the countryside of Damascus confiscated a shipment of food items that contained narcotic pills intended for smuggling abroad,” an army spokesperson said.

“The pills weigh around 525 kilograms and they were hidden in packets of spaghetti,” he said in a video statement, without specifying the shipment’s destination.

It was the latest in a string of similar drug busts in Syria.

Last month, Syrian authorities confiscated 180,000 Captagon pills hidden inside a box containing Arabic sweets in Damascus.

Last month, authorities confiscated more than four million pills inside a vehicle on the Damascus-Homs highway.

Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon and Syria.

According to an EU-funded report by the Center for Operational Analysis and Research, “Captagon exports from Syria reached a market value of at least 3.46 billion USD” in 2020.

In July last year, Italy seized a record 14-ton haul of the drug – or 84 million pills – that had arrived from Syria.

Read more:

US amends Syria sanctions rules to allow NGOs engage in transactions, activities

UAE foreign minister arrives in Syria, meets President Bashar al-Assad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
National Day holidays for UAE public, private sector workers announced National Day holidays for UAE public, private sector workers announced
Taliban spokesman claims signed $450 mln deal with Australian group, company denies Taliban spokesman claims signed $450 mln deal with Australian group, company denies
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Libya election head rules out Saif al-Islam Gaddafi as presidential candidate Libya election head rules out Saif al-Islam Gaddafi as presidential candidate
Police respond to emergency incident involving skydiver in Dubai Police respond to emergency incident involving skydiver in Dubai
Top US military general for Middle East warns Iran Top US military general for Middle East warns Iran
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More