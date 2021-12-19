.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two Chinese firms to build 1,000 schools in Iraq

  • Font
Girls sit in class on the first day of school in a Yazidi displacement camp in the Sharya area, some 15 Km from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region, on November 1, 2021. (AFP)
Girls sit in class on the first day of school in a Yazidi displacement camp in the Sharya area, some 15 Km from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region, on November 1, 2021. (AFP)

Two Chinese firms to build 1,000 schools in Iraq

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iraq has signed agreements with two Chinese companies to build 1,000 schools in the country in the space of two years, an Iraqi government official said on Sunday.

The country needs a total of 8,000 schools “to fill the gap in the education sector”, a housing ministry official, Hassan Mejaham, was quoted as saying by the official Iraqi News Agency.

The deals were signed on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, with Power China, to build 679 schools and Sinotech the remaining 321.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite being rich in oil, Iraq has suffered for decades from crumbling infrastructure because of successive wars and endemic corruption.

Construction of the schools is due to be completed in two years, with the first delivered a year after work begins “very soon”, Mejaham said.

He added that Iraq would pay for the project using oil products.

A second phase will see the construction of an additional 3,000 schools, with 4,000 more to be built in a final phase.

“Decades of conflict and under-investment in Iraq have destroyed what used to be the best education system in the region,” UNICEF said on its website, adding that “one in every two schools is damaged and needs rehabilitation”.

In the country of 40 million people, “there are close to 3.2 million school-aged Iraqi children out of school”, it said.

The World Bank warned in October that already low levels of education levels were further threatened by the coronavirus pandemic, and called for international investment in the sector.

Read more:

Iraq is building a new oil pier financed by Japan off its southern coast

Iraq, UAE sign contract to build five solar power plants

Scatec-led consortium to build 525 megawatt solar project in Iraq

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Content
Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in countries with high immunity: WHO
UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread UAE COVID-19 cases continue to increase amid global reports of omicron spread
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns
Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More