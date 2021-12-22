US, Israel commit to ensuring Iran never gets nuclear weapon

Top US and Israeli officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon during a meeting on Wednesday.

“The delegations discussed the need to confront all aspects of the threat posed by Iran, including its nuclear program, destabilizing activities in the region, and support for terrorist proxy groups,” a statement from the White House.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan led the US delegation during a meeting in Israel with his counterpart, Eyal Hulata.

Sullivan is in the region where he will also stop Palestine to boost US-Palestinian ties.

But his meetings in Israel focused on Iran and the “grave threat” it poses to the region.

The White House said that Sullivan updated officials in Israel on the latest developments in Vienna, where US and Iranian officials are engaged in indirect talks over the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.

“The officials affirmed that the United States and Israel are aligned in their determination to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” the White House said.

On Tuesday, US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said there were only “some weeks left” before there would no longer be a purpose in trying to revive the 2015 deal.

