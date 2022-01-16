Iran jails anew French academic for ‘violating’ house arrest: Judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for “violating” house arrest limits, an official from the Islamic Republic’s judiciary authority said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times,” Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority’s news agency.

“She has insisted on doing so despite repeated warnings from judicial authorities. So now... she has been returned to prison,” he added.

Read more:

Iran needs to stop interfering in Arab affairs: Jordan’s FM

King Salman: Iran must cooperate in nuclear deal, stop supporting militias in region

Analysis: Iran seeks to cool tensions in Iraq