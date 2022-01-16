.
Iran jails anew French academic for ‘violating’ house arrest: Judiciary

This handout picture taken in 2012 in an unlocated location and released on July 16, 2019 by Sciences Po university shows Franco-Iranian academic Adelkhah Fariba as Iran confirmed on July 16, 2019 her arrest without giving any details of her case, the latest in a long list of dual nationals held in the country's prisons. (AFP)
This handout picture taken in 2012 in an unlocated location and released on July 16, 2019 by Sciences Po university shows Franco-Iranian academic Adelkhah Fariba as Iran confirmed on July 16, 2019 her arrest without giving any details of her case, the latest in a long list of dual nationals held in the country's prisons. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for “violating” house arrest limits, an official from the Islamic Republic’s judiciary authority said on Sunday.

“Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times,” Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority’s news agency.

“She has insisted on doing so despite repeated warnings from judicial authorities. So now... she has been returned to prison,” he added.

