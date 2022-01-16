Iran jails anew French academic for ‘violating’ house arrest: Judiciary
French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for “violating” house arrest limits, an official from the Islamic Republic’s judiciary authority said on Sunday.
“Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times,” Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority’s news agency.
“She has insisted on doing so despite repeated warnings from judicial authorities. So now... she has been returned to prison,” he added.
