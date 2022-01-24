.
Syria, Russia start joint air force patrols over Syrian territory

In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service a pair of Russian Su-25 ground attack jets take off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Russia's defense ministry says another group of its aircraft has left the Russian air base in Syria and is returning home. Wednesday's announcement comes two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian military to withdraw most of its fighting forces from Syria, signaling an end to Russia's five-and-a-half month air campaign. AP
In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service a pair of Russian Su-25 ground attack jets take off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Russia's defense ministry says another group of its aircraft has left the Russian air base in Syria and is returning home. (AP)

Reuters

Syrian and Russian military jets jointly patrolled the airspace along Syria’s borders on Monday and plan to make such flights regular, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defense ministry as saying.

The path of the group, which includes fighter, fighter-bomber and early warning and control aircraft, included the Golan Heights, the armistice line with Israel that has seen regular Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian and Hezbollah positions.

Russian forces have been present in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar al-Assad.

This month, witnesses and rebel sources said Russian jets have bombed areas near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, the last opposition-held bastion.

