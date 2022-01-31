.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus: Report

  • Font
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE
File photo of missile fire seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (Reuters)

Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday citing a military source.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.

Read more:

UAE says intercepted Houthi ballistic missile, destroyed launching site in Yemen

Five killed, 34 injured in Iran-backed Houthi missile strike in Marib: State media

UAE, Saudi Arabia thwart separate Houthi attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More