Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus: Report

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday citing a military source.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.

Read more:

UAE says intercepted Houthi ballistic missile, destroyed launching site in Yemen

Five killed, 34 injured in Iran-backed Houthi missile strike in Marib: State media

UAE, Saudi Arabia thwart separate Houthi attacks