Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus: Report
Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday citing a military source.
The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.
Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.
