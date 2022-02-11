Israel’s El Al Airlines says Dubai flights will be disrupted from Feb. 13

.
A picture taken on July 19, 2016 shows an El Al Israel Airlines' Boeing 737-800 on the tarmac at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.
Israel relations

Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would not be able to maintain a full flight schedule to Dubai from February 13 due to disagreements over arrangements in Dubai

Tens of thousands of Israelis who had already purchased tickets will not be able to fly, it said.

Nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai on El Al and smaller rivals Israir and Arkia were among the fruits of a landmark 2020 deal establishing ties between Israel and the UAE.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have visited the UAE commercial hub since.

With Reuters

