Israel’s El Al Airlines says Dubai flights will be disrupted from Feb. 13
Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would not be able to maintain a full flight schedule to Dubai from February 13 due to disagreements over arrangements in Dubai
Tens of thousands of Israelis who had already purchased tickets will not be able to fly, it said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai on El Al and smaller rivals Israir and Arkia were among the fruits of a landmark 2020 deal establishing ties between Israel and the UAE.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have visited the UAE commercial hub since.
Read more:
Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
Israel’s El Al Airlines to fly 14 weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai from Dec. 13
Israel, UAE national airlines announce cooperation deal
With Reuters
-
Emirates Airline to resume Dubai-Israel flights from December 6Dubai’s Emirates Airline will resume daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, Israel from December 6, the carrier announced in a statement on ... Gulf
-
Dubai Expo in focus as UAE racks up $700 mln of trade with Israel since normalizationIsrael and the United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations a year ago, are looking to Dubai’s Expo world fair in October to boost bilateral trade ... Economy
-
Israel’s police chief cuts short UAE trip over spyware probeIsrael’s police commissioner cut short an official foreign trip Tuesday and rushed home to deal with a growing scandal over reports of illegal spying, ... Gulf
-
Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreementsIsrael and the United Arab Emirates signed cooperation agreements in the tourism and healthcare industries, diplomats and state media said on Twitter ... Gulf