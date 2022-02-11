Israel’s El Al Airlines says Dubai flights will be disrupted from Feb. 13

Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would not be able to maintain a full flight schedule to Dubai from February 13 due to disagreements over arrangements in Dubai

Tens of thousands of Israelis who had already purchased tickets will not be able to fly, it said.

Nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai on El Al and smaller rivals Israir and Arkia were among the fruits of a landmark 2020 deal establishing ties between Israel and the UAE.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have visited the UAE commercial hub since.

