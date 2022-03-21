US places sanctions on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police over protest crackdown

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police, accusing it of using excessive force against peaceful protesters demonstrating against last October’s military coup.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement the Central Reserve Police, a division of the wider police force, has been at the forefront of the “violent response” of Sudanese security forces to peaceful protests in Khartoum.

It accused the group of firing live ammunition on protesters in January, adding that one protester was shot and died.

The force, alongside anti-riot police and police, chased protesters trying to flee the scene, arresting and beating some, fatally shooting another protester and injuring others, the department said.

“Since the October 25 military takeover, Sudan’s Central Reserve Police has used excessive force and violence intended to silence civilian activists and protesters,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement.

“We condemn Sudan’s security services for killing, harassing, and intimidating Sudanese citizens.”

A police spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Military leaders have said peaceful protests are allowed and that protest casualties will be investigated.

Sudan has been rocked for months by protests organized by neighborhood-based resistance committees.

The United States, the United Nations and several countries have been critical of security crackdowns, which have killed at least 88 people since October.

Billions of dollars in foreign aid were suspended by Western countries and international financing institutions after the coup and military commanders have yet to appoint a prime minister to tackle the economic crisis.

The military says the coup was a necessary corrective measure after political infighting and has pledged to hand over power to a government appointed by consensus or elections. Protesters want an immediate exit of the military from politics.

