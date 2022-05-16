Iraq will reach oil output targets for May and June: Minister

Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Monday his country would reach its crude production targets for May and June.
“This month we met our target and we will keep meeting our target for next month,” Abdul-Jabbar said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Bahrain, saying maintenance in the last three or four months had prevented Iraq from hitting its targets.
The second largest OPEC producer, Iraq currently has a production capacity of 4.9 million barrels a day (bpd) and will reach 5 million bpd before the end of the year, Abdul-Jabbar said.
