Israel’s ruling coalition shaken after lawmaker’s exit over Jerusalem violence

Israel’s ruling coalition on Thursday became a minority in parliament when an Arab lawmaker from a left-wing party quit, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a more precarious grip on power.

The defection by Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who in a letter circulated in Israeli media said she was pulling her support for the government on ideological grounds, leaves Bennett controlling 59 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bennett heads a collection of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties that was sworn in a year ago, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year run as prime minister.

It lost its slight majority last month when a lawmaker from Bennett’s own right-wing party quit the coalition.

The government is now more vulnerable and would need to find external support should the opposition bring a no-confidence vote in parliament.

In her letter to Bennett informing him she was quitting, Zoabi, a legislator from the Meretz party, referenced an escalation in violence at a Jerusalem holy site as well as hard-handed tactics by Israeli police at the funeral last week of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“I cannot keep supporting the existence of a coalition that shamefully harasses the society I came from,” she said.

Read more:

Israel arrests pallbearer beaten at journalist’s funeral

Israeli PM’s government limps into new parliament session

Israeli beating of Palestinian mourners recalls apartheid: Tutu foundation