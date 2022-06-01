Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in seizure of Greek oil tankers
Iran on Wednesday slammed “inappropriate interference” by Germany and France following their condemnation of Tehran for its seizure last week of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters.
“Such inappropriate interference in the independent judicial processes of our country will not help resolve the issues,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, days after Athens confirmed it would deliver Iranian oil it had seized from a Russian tanker to Washington.
The German and French foreign ministries, in separate statements, condemned the seizure as a violation of international law, and called on Iran to immediately release the ships and their crews.
Berlin considered Iran’s action “an unjustifiable interference in commercial shipping and therefore constitute a severe violation of international regulations.”
Paris stressed its “commitment to the rules of international law protecting the freedom of navigation and maritime safety” and called on Iran “to immediately cease its actions that contravene these rules.”
Khatibzadeh rejected “the issuance of such one-sided and unjustifiable statements.”
He added that France and Germany “are protesting against the legal measures taken in Iran while remaining silent in the face of the illegal seizure of the Iranian-flagged ship by the Greek authorities and the unloading of its cargo.”
The Revolutionary Guards -- the ideological arm of Iran’s military -- had said it seized the tankers “due to violations,” without elaborating further.
Greece has condemned Tehran’s detention of the two ships as “tantamount to acts of piracy” and warned its citizens not to travel to Iran.
One of the tankers had been sailing in international waters, while the second was near the Iranian coast when it was seized, it added.
Nine Greeks are among the crews, the Greek foreign ministry said, without specifying the number of other sailors on board.
Iran said on Saturday the crews of two tankers were in “good health.”
Read more: Blinken says US strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
-
Iran urges Greece to cooperate over seized ships without US roleIran urged Greece on Tuesday to cooperate to resolve a crisis over the seizure of ships without involving the United States, after Iranian forces ... Middle East
-
Blinken says US strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vesselsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the “unjustified seizure” of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard ... World News
-
France denounces Iran’s seizure of two Greek tankersIran's seizure of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters is “a serious violation of international law”, France's foreign ministry said Sunday, ... Middle East
-
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on boardIran’s state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of two Greek tankers seized by the Revolutionary Guards on Friday have not been detained, were in ... Middle East
-
Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf watersIran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf on Friday, the IRGC announced in a statement carried by state ... Middle East
-
Iran summons Greek diplomat over seizing of ship’s cargoIran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the chief of Greece’s diplomatic mission for allegedly seizing cargo from a vessel flying the Iranian flag in Greek ... World News
-
US seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island: SourcesThe United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held onboard a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States ... Middle East