Bennet says Biden visit will reveal US steps to integrate Israel into Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed on Tuesday the White House announcement of US President Joe Biden’s official visit next month, adding that it will reveal American steps to integrate Israel into the Middle East.

Biden will visit Israel for the first time in his presidency on July 13-14.

“President Biden's visit to Israel will deepen the special relationship and the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as strengthen the US commitment to the security and stability of Israel and the region,” the Israeli PM’s office said in a statement.

“The President’s visit will also reveal the steps that are being taken by the US to integrate Israel into the Middle East and increase the prosperity of the entire region.”

“In addition to this, the US and Israel will be forging agreements set to strengthen the civilian and security cooperation between the two counties and take the US-Israel alliance to new heights.”

Biden to visit Saudi Arabia

After his visit to Israel, Biden will fly directly to Saudi Arabia for a visit on July 15-16.

The Israeli PM’s office said: “Israel welcomes Biden’s visit to the region, including his important visit to Saudi Arabia, and thanks him for his efforts to strengthen the countries' joint interests and expand regional peace.”

Biden is scheduled to meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince and Biden will hold official talks that will focus on various areas of bilateral cooperation and joint efforts to address regional and global challenges, exploring cooperation on emerging technologies, economic investment, space, renewable energy, cybersecurity, climate and environmental initiatives, food and energy security, and expanding trade and commercial ties, according to a Saudi statement.

Biden will also attend a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit which the King of Jordan, the President of Egypt and the Prime Minister of Iraq will join. It will discuss “regional challenges.”

