Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Sources
A Palestinian teenager died from his wounds hours after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said Saturday.
Mohammed Hamad, 16, was shot and wounded on Friday evening near the village of Silwad, near Ramallah in the northern West Bank, and died hours later, a Silwad councilor told AFP.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment.
