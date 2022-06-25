.
Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Sources

A Palestinian man shouts while holding a flag as he takes part in a protest, after Israeli top court paved way for razing eight Palestinian hamlets, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 20, 2022. (Reuters)
A Palestinian man shouts while holding a flag as he takes part in a protest after an Israeli court paved way for razing eight Palestinian hamlets, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 20, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP, Ramallah

A Palestinian teenager died from his wounds hours after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said Saturday.

Mohammed Hamad, 16, was shot and wounded on Friday evening near the village of Silwad, near Ramallah in the northern West Bank, and died hours later, a Silwad councilor told AFP.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

