White House rejects linking Iran nuclear deal, IAEA probes
There should be no conditionality between the re-implementation of the Iran nuclear deal and verifying whether Tehran has upheld its obligations under the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, the White House said on Friday.
“There should not be any conditionality between re-implementation of the JCPOA and investigations related to Iran’s legal obligations under the non-proliferation treaty,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, referring to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared Iranian sites.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Iran’s foreign minister earlier this week said the UN atomic watchdog should drop its “politically motivated probes” of Tehran’s nuclear work.
Those investigations, which Washington has consistently said are a separate matter, are a stumbling block to reviving the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under which Iran had curbed its atomic program in return for US, UN and European Union (EU) sanctions relief.
Iran on Thursday sent its latest response to an EU proposal on how to revive the agreement, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, arguing that it was too generous to Iran.
Tehran resumed some of its previously banned nuclear work about a year later, reviving US, Gulf Arab and Israeli fears that it may be seeking an atomic bomb, an ambition Iran denies.
Read more: US still hoping for Iran nuclear deal, ‘but we’re not going to stay at it forever’
-
Show US Congress full text of Iran nuclear deal, 50 lawmakers tell Biden“Strengthened with an estimated one trillion dollars in sanctions relief over a decade, Iran and the IRGC would be an enormous danger to Americans at home and abroad, and to our allies,” the bipartisan group of lawmakers says. Middle East
-
Biden speaks to Israel’s Lapid amid reported progress on Iran nuclear deal“We do believe we’re closer now than we had been in certain recent weeks and months, due in large part to Iran being willing to drop some of their demands that were not related to the deal at all,” National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said. Middle East
-
Iran needs stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal: Foreign ministerIran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that ... Middle East
-
Republican lawmakers slam Biden administration after Iran nuclear deal progress“President Biden can’t stop Congress nor a future GOP admin from reimposing Iran sanctions. If Iran is looking for “guarantees,” I guarantee conservatives will work to reverse any of Biden’s sanctions relief,” a senior Republican lawmaker said. Middle East