Iran’s Raisi says protesters should be ‘confronted decisively’: Report

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a joint press briefing with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Saadabad Palace, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. (File photo: AP)
Iran protests

Reuters

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Iran must “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquility,” Iranian state media reported.

Raisi’s comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedly by protesters enraged over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Read more:

At least 35 killed in Iran protests: State media toll

Iran arrests activist, journalist who helped expose case of Mahsa Amini: Reports

Protesters storm security HQ in Iran amid unrest over Mahsa Amini’s death: Sources

