Iran’s Raisi says protesters should be ‘confronted decisively’: Report
President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Iran must “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquility,” Iranian state media reported.
Raisi’s comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedly by protesters enraged over the death of Mahsa Amini.
