Lebanon expecting a written offer from US mediator over demarcation: Presidency

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein walks with deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein walks with deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 9, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Lebanon expects a written offer from US mediator Amos Hochstein concerning the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel by the end of the week, Lebanon's presidency tweeted on Monday.

Lebanon’s deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab met with Hochstein last week during a visit to New York and briefed President Michel Aoun on the outcome, the presidency added.

