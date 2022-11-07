Iran summons Norway’s envoy over ‘interventionist’ comments in support of protests

Iran summoned on Monday Norway’s ambassador to Tehran over “interventionist” comments by the president of the Norwegian parliament in support of Iranian protesters, state media reported.

Masud Gharakhani, an Iranian-born Norwegian politician and president of the country’s parliament, expressed support on Friday for the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran in an interview with London-based television channel Iran International.

“You’ve been in power for 44 years, enough is enough,” Gharakhani said in a message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the interview.

Iran had also summoned Norway’s ambassador in September over “interfering and unconstructive comments about the internal affairs of Iran” made by Gharakhani regarding the protests.

Protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have rocked Iran since September 16. Demonstrators have been chanting against Khamenei and calling for regime change.

At least 304 people have been killed in the protests, according to the Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

