At least one dead in blast in central Istanbul, cause unknown: Report
An explosion in the center of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul left at least one dead and other people wounded and running from the scene of the fiery blast, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.
State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.
The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.
Read more:
‘Negligence’ to blame for state-run Turkey mine blast that killed 42: Police
Two WWII-era planes collide at Dallas air show: US aviation agency
-
‘Negligence’ to blame for state-run Turkey mine blast that killed 42: PoliceA blast that killed 42 people at a Turkish state-run coal mine in mid-October was caused by a “chain of negligence,” concluded a police report seen by ... Middle East
-
Two WWII-era planes collide at Dallas air show: US aviation agencyTwo World-War-II-era airplanes collided Saturday at an air show in Dallas, US authorities said, with social media footage showing the aircraft ... World News
-
Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at annual marchWarsaw’s annual “Independence March” by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at ... World News