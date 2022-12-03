Iran executes two people on charges of working with Israel: Rights group

Iran executed two people on Friday on charges of cooperating with Israel, a rights group reported on Saturday.

Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi, who were sentenced to death after being arrested in June for allegedly working with Israel, were executed in a prison in the city of Karaj, rights group HRANA said.

Yesterday, December 2, #Milad_Ashrafi_Atbatan and #Manuchehr_Shahbandi_Bajandi were executed in Rajai Shahr Prison. They had been accused of espionage and collaborating with Israel. #Iran#Execution pic.twitter.com/ha779Pwans — HRANA English (@HRANA_English) December 3, 2022

Iranian authorities have not commented on the report.

Iran’s supreme court on Wednesday upheld the death sentences of four men, including Ashrafi Atbatan and Shahbandi, the semi-official Mehr news agency had reported.

“With guidance from the Zionist intelligence service, this network of thugs was stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people, and obtaining fake confessions,” Mehr said at the time.

Three others were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison for allegedly committing crimes against the country’s national security, aiding in kidnapping and possession of weapons.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has in the past accused it of attacking nuclear facilities and carrying out assassinations inside Iran.



The Islamic Republic has also accused Israel of involvement in the ongoing unrest in Iran.



Protests have swept across Iran since September 16 when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died three days after collapsing in police custody.

Demonstrators have been calling for regime change in the protests which have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

At least 448 people, including 60 children and 29 women, have been killed by security forces in the protests, according to Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

