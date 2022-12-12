Theme
An Iranian judiciary staff ties ropes prior to an execution in east Tehran on Sept. 29, 2002. (File Photo: AFP)
An Iranian judiciary staff ties ropes prior to an execution in east Tehran on Sept. 29, 2002. (File Photo: AFP)

Iran carries out second execution linked to anti-govt protests: Report

AFP, Tehran
Published: Updated:
Iran on Monday carried out the second execution linked to nearly three months of protests, the judicial news agency Mizan reported.

“Majidreza Rahnavard, who was sentenced to death on November 29 for killing two security guards with a knife and wounding four others,” was executed in public in Mashhad, the report said.

