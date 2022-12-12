Iran carries out second execution linked to anti-govt protests: Report
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Iran on Monday carried out the second execution linked to nearly three months of protests, the judicial news agency Mizan reported.
“Majidreza Rahnavard, who was sentenced to death on November 29 for killing two security guards with a knife and wounding four others,” was executed in public in Mashhad, the report said.
Advertisement
Developing
Also Read
-
Iran executes protester for injuring security guard with knife: TasnimIran executed a protester on Thursday who was convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and closing off a street in the capital, Tehran, the ... Middle East
-
Four people executed in Iran over links to Israel’s intelligence service: JudiciaryIran on Sunday put to death four people accused of working with Israel’s intelligence service, the judiciary said.“This morning, the sentences of four ... Middle East
-
Iran executes two people on charges of working with Israel: Rights groupIran executed two people on Friday on charges of cooperating with Israel, a rights group reported on Saturday.Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr ... Middle East
Advertisement