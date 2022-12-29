Theme
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu adjusts his skull cap after speaking at a special session of Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem on December 29, 2022. (AFP)
Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as Israel’s prime minister

AFP, Jerusalem
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister following a vote in parliament Thursday that brought in the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

Netanyahu was sworn in a few minutes after his new government was approved, with 63 deputies out of 120 voting in favor of the administration.

Netanyahu formed his government after signing agreements with ultra-Orthodox parties and parties from the far right.

