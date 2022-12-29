Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as Israel’s prime minister

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister following a vote in parliament Thursday that brought in the most right-wing government in the country’s history.
Netanyahu was sworn in a few minutes after his new government was approved, with 63 deputies out of 120 voting in favor of the administration.
Netanyahu formed his government after signing agreements with ultra-Orthodox parties and parties from the far right.
