Live: Saudi FM joins WEF Davos panel to discuss progress during global challenges
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is speaking as part of a panel discussing ways to progress on urgent global challenges while simultaneously facing geopolitical and economic setbacks.
Watch live: #SaudiArabia’s Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan joins a World Economic Forum panel in Davos to discuss ways to progress while addressing urgent global challenges from food to humanitarian relief.#WEF23https://t.co/EFu2z3pBqA https://t.co/JYosLAJn1X— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 17, 2023
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The panel is featuring:
- Børge Brende - President, World Economic Forum Geneva
- Christopher A. Coons - Senator from Delaware (D), United States Senate
- Pekka Haavisto - Minister for Foreign Affairs
- Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Kristalina Georgieva - Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan spoke as part of a panel discussing ways on how financial institutions can respond to the ongoing global disruptions while keeping pace with technological advancements at the same event.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation hosts ‘Youth Majlis’ at WEF in Davos
Tech regulation important to reduce financial risk: Saudi Finance Minister at WEF
Davos 2023: US Inflation Reduction Act hailed as a game changer for climate