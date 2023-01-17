Theme
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
Live: Saudi FM joins WEF Davos panel to discuss progress during global challenges

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is speaking as part of a panel discussing ways to progress on urgent global challenges while simultaneously facing geopolitical and economic setbacks.

The panel is featuring:

  1. Børge Brende - President, World Economic Forum Geneva
  2. Christopher A. Coons - Senator from Delaware (D), United States Senate
  3. Pekka Haavisto - Minister for Foreign Affairs
  4. Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
  5. Kristalina Georgieva - Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan spoke as part of a panel discussing ways on how financial institutions can respond to the ongoing global disruptions while keeping pace with technological advancements at the same event.

