Live: Saudi FM joins WEF Davos panel to discuss progress during global challenges

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is speaking as part of a panel discussing ways to progress on urgent global challenges while simultaneously facing geopolitical and economic setbacks.

Watch live: #SaudiArabia’s Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan joins a World Economic Forum panel in Davos to discuss ways to progress while addressing urgent global challenges from food to humanitarian relief.#WEF23https://t.co/EFu2z3pBqA https://t.co/JYosLAJn1X — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 17, 2023

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The panel is featuring:

Børge Brende - President, World Economic Forum Geneva Christopher A. Coons - Senator from Delaware (D), United States Senate Pekka Haavisto - Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kristalina Georgieva - Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan spoke as part of a panel discussing ways on how financial institutions can respond to the ongoing global disruptions while keeping pace with technological advancements at the same event.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation hosts ‘Youth Majlis’ at WEF in Davos

Tech regulation important to reduce financial risk: Saudi Finance Minister at WEF

Davos 2023: US Inflation Reduction Act hailed as a game changer for climate