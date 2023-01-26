Theme
Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2023. (Reuters)

Watch: Sisi, Modi oversee Indian Republic Day parade featuring Egypt’s Armed Forces

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi joined India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a parade celebrating the south-Asian nation’s Republic Day.

India showcased its military and cultural diversity in the colorful parade on Thursday at the revamped colonial avenue, with a contingent of the Egyptian armed forces and an increased participation of women contingents.

The parade celebrated the anniversary of the day the country’s secular Constitution came into effect in 1950.

Al-Sisi, who was the guest of honor for the 2023 national event, held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of the parade.

He is the first major world leader to visit India in a year the government is eagerly preparing to host the G20 summit for the first time.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief of defense staff, and the three service chiefs were also present at the parade.

Several thousand people watched the parade from seats around Kartavya Path - or path of duty - braving the cold on a foggy morning in New Delhi, while millions more watched on television.

Known as Rajpath since independence, and as King’s Way during British colonial rule, the ceremonial central boulevard was renamed in September last year.

The event ended with a flypast by 45 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, with French-made Rafales, Russian-made Su-30s and the Indian-made Tejas fighter jets putting on an impressive aeronautical display.

With Agencies

