EU calls on Israel to only use lethal force as ‘last resort’
The European Union on Saturday voiced alarm at escalating violence in Israel and the occupied territories and urged Israel to only use lethal force as a last resort.
“The European Union fully recognizes Israel’s legitimate security concerns, as evidenced by the latest terrorist attacks, but it has to be stressed that lethal force must only be used as a last resort when it is strictly unavoidable in order to protect life,” said the bloc’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
UAE condemns ‘terrorist’ attack outside Jerusalem synagogue that killed 7
Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank following synagogue attack in Jerusalem
Israeli forces remove West Bank settler outpost, angering rightists in government
-
Israeli jets strike Gaza as tensions mount after West Bank clashesThe Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza claimed responsibility on Friday for rockets fired on Israel overnight amid international efforts to ... Middle East
-
Israel urges NATO to confront Iran threatIsraeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday urged the NATO military alliance to toughen its approach to Iran, as Tehran supplies drones to Russia for ... Middle East
-
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel archaeologistsIsraeli archaeologists said Wednesday that they are trying to uncover the meaning of a recently discovered hand imprint carved into the stone wall of ... Art and culture