An Israeli soldier aims his weapon as a Palestinian gestures during a scuffle with Israeli settlers in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

EU calls on Israel to only use lethal force as ‘last resort’

AFP, Brussels
The European Union on Saturday voiced alarm at escalating violence in Israel and the occupied territories and urged Israel to only use lethal force as a last resort.

“The European Union fully recognizes Israel’s legitimate security concerns, as evidenced by the latest terrorist attacks, but it has to be stressed that lethal force must only be used as a last resort when it is strictly unavoidable in order to protect life,” said the bloc’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell.

