Israeli security forces gather in Jerusalem’s predominantly Arab neighborhood of Silwan, where an assailant reportedly shot and wounded two people, on January 28, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Russia urges ‘maximum restraint’ after Jerusalem attacks

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Russia’s foreign ministry on Saturday called for “maximum restraint” following violence in Israel and the West Bank that marked another escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We perceive this development of events with deep concern. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent further escalation of tension,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Recent events clearly confirm the need to urgently relaunch a constructive Palestinian-Israeli dialogue and to renounce unilateral actions,” it added.

Seven people died on Friday in a gun attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and two others were wounded in an attack in the city on Saturday morning.

The shootings came after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

