Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say army attacked their camps in south Khartoum
Sudanese paramilitaries said Saturday that the regular army has entered their camps in south Khartoum and laid siege to paramilitary forces there.
“The Rapid Support Forces were surprised Saturday with a large force from the army entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there,” the RSF said in a statement.
It said the army force “launched a sweeping attack with all kinds of heavy and light weapons.”
The statement came as loud explosions and gunfire were heard around Khartoum.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Sudan’s army warns of RSF mobilization, redeployment in Khartoum and other cities
UN rights chief voices alarm on tensions in Sudan
Deal to restore democratic transition in Sudan delayed again