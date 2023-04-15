Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Protesters march during a rally against military rule following the last coup, in Khartoum, Sudan November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Protesters march during a rally against military rule following the last coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, on November 23, 2022. (Reuters)

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say army attacked their camps in south Khartoum

AFP, Khartoum
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sudanese paramilitaries said Saturday that the regular army has entered their camps in south Khartoum and laid siege to paramilitary forces there.

“The Rapid Support Forces were surprised Saturday with a large force from the army entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there,” the RSF said in a statement.

It said the army force “launched a sweeping attack with all kinds of heavy and light weapons.”

The statement came as loud explosions and gunfire were heard around Khartoum.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s army warns of RSF mobilization, redeployment in Khartoum and other cities

Advertisement

UN rights chief voices alarm on tensions in Sudan

Deal to restore democratic transition in Sudan delayed again

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size