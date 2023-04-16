Theme
A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, before a meeting in Aprag village 60, kilometers away from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. (Reuters)
Egypt and South Sudan offer to mediate between Sudanese sides

Egypt and South Sudan on Sunday offered to mediate between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who began fighting in Khartoum and towns across the country on Saturday, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

In a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir on Sunday, the two most influential direct neighbors to Sudan called on both sides in the power struggle to “choose the voice of reason [and] peaceful dialogue,” the statement said.

